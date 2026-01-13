Explosions rocked Kyiv

Explosions were heard in Kyiv during a renewed air raid alert. Prior to this, the Ukrainian Air Force reported high-speed targets on the capital, according to Censor.NET.

"The Russians are attacking the capital with ballistic missiles," wrote Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that air defence systems are operating in the capital.

The news is being updated.

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