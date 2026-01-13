Russia has once again attacked DTEK’s TPP: this is eighth massive strike since October 2025

Russian invaders have once again attacked a DTEK thermal power plant in one of Ukraine's regions.

The attack caused significant damage to the power plant's equipment, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

This is the eighth massive attack on thermal power plants since October 2025

In total, since the start of the full-scale invasion, DTEK's thermal power plants have been attacked by the enemy more than 220 times. As a result, 59 power plant workers were wounded and four were killed.

What preceded it?

As reported, on the morning of 13 January 2026, Russian troops launched several missiles towards Ukraine.

The night before, Russia launched about 20 ballistic missiles in an hour, targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Read more: Emergency power cuts have been introduced in Kyiv and Bucha district of Kyiv region, - DTEK (updated)