Russia has once again attacked DTEK’s TPP: this is eighth massive strike since October 2025
Russian invaders have once again attacked a DTEK thermal power plant in one of Ukraine's regions.
The attack caused significant damage to the power plant's equipment, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
This is the eighth massive attack on thermal power plants since October 2025
In total, since the start of the full-scale invasion, DTEK's thermal power plants have been attacked by the enemy more than 220 times. As a result, 59 power plant workers were wounded and four were killed.
What preceded it?
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