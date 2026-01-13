Emergency power cuts have been introduced in Kyiv and Bucha district of Kyiv region, - DTEK (updated)

On the morning of 13 January, emergency power cuts were introduced in Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DTEK press centre.

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What is known?

"By order of NEC 'Ukrenergo', emergency power cuts have been introduced. The power cut schedules are not in effect. Please use electricity wisely, if you have it, to help stabilise the system," the statement said.

Read more: Emergency power outages return in parts of Kyiv’s Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts

"Kyiv, Bucha district of Kyiv region: emergency power cuts. We remind you that during emergency power cuts, the schedules are not in effect. In case of changes, we will promptly inform you on our Telegram channel," DTEK added.

"On the orders of NEC Ukrenergo, emergency power cuts are in effect in the capital due to damage to infrastructure caused by a night-time enemy attack," the Kyiv City State Administration clarified.

Updated information

According to the Ministry of Energy, due to the difficult situation in the power system, emergency power cuts have been implemented in Kyiv and part of the Kyiv region.

"The reasons for the restrictions are a rocket and drone attack on energy facilities, severe frost and the effects of bad weather in the Kyiv region. The previously published power cut schedules in Kyiv and the region are currently not in effect. Energy workers are working around the clock to restore a stable power supply as quickly as possible. Emergency power cuts will be cancelled as soon as the situation in the power system stabilises.

We ask for your understanding and help for energy workers by conserving the electricity that is currently available on the grid. Restoration work is ongoing 24/7," the statement said.

What preceded this?

As reported, on the morning of 13 January 2026, Russian troops launched several missiles towards Ukraine. There is a threat to the Kyiv and Cherkasy regions.

The night before, Russia launched about 20 ballistic missiles in an hour, targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Read more: Over 90% of 6,000 apartment buildings left without heat after Russian attack now have heating, Kuleba says