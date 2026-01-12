Over 90% of 6,000 apartment buildings left without heat after Russian attack now have heating, Kuleba says

More than 90% of the 6,000 high-rise apartment buildings that were left without heat due to a Russian attack have already been reconnected to heating.

This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba, Censor.NET reports.

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500 buildings still without heat

"In Kyiv, reconnection to the heat supply network is still ongoing for fewer than 500 residential buildings. This means that more than 90% of the 6,000 high-rise apartment buildings that were left without heat due to the Russian attack already have heating," the official said.

Kuleba noted that all heat generation facilities in the capital are operating. The heating medium is being supplied, and restoration is proceeding in stages.

Read more: Some parts of Kyiv shift back to scheduled power outages, YASNO says

Work continues without interruptions

"This is the result of continuous, well-coordinated work by power engineers and municipal services. Work continues without interruptions despite severe frost and difficult weather conditions," the deputy prime minister said.

Read more: Emergency power outages return in parts of Kyiv’s Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts

Background

Earlier, emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv and in two districts of Kyiv region.

Later, DTEK reported that 588,000 customers in Kyiv had their power supply restored, while emergency outages remained in effect on the left bank and in two districts.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration (KMDA), emergency power cuts in Kyiv halted the operation of water supply and heating systems, as well as electric public transport.

Later, the Ministry of Energy clarified that the electricity supply situation in Kyiv and Kyiv region had been stabilized.

Russia's attack on Kyiv

Earlier, it was reported that emergency power outages had been introduced in Kyiv and in two districts of Kyiv region.

On the night of January 9, Kyiv likely came under one of the most massive strikes. The enemy used drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. Damage and destruction have been recorded in various districts of the capital.

As a result of Russian strikes, four people were killed and 24 were injured, including State Emergency Service personnel and three medics. The city is experiencing disruptions to the electricity and water supply.

The Kyiv mayor urged residents of the capital to temporarily leave the city if possible.

Read more: Emergency power outages introduced across Kyiv