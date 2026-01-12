Some parts of Kyiv shift back to scheduled power outages, YASNO says

In part of Kyiv, power engineers have begun gradually stabilizing the electricity supply and moving from emergency outages back to planned schedules.

Censor.NET reports that this was stated in a Facebook post by YASNO CEO Serhii Kovalenko.

According to him, the changes apply to the capital’s right bank, though not all districts. The city’s power system is still operating under restrictions following earlier damage.

See more: Frosts in Kyiv cause heating pipes and radiators to burst in some buildings. PHOTOS

Where hourly schedules are already in effect

Hourly power outage schedules are being introduced on Kyiv’s right bank, except for the Pecherskyi and Holosiivskyi districts. In these districts, as well as on the left bank, emergency outages remain in effect.

Serhii Kovalenko stressed that the situation remains difficult, but there is positive momentum.

"On Kyiv’s right bank, except for the Pecherskyi and Holosiivskyi districts, schedules are starting to take effect. The left bank, Pechersk, and Holosiievo are still on emergency outages," he said.

Read more: Emergency power outages introduced across Kyiv

What power engineers say about the situation

The head of YASNO assured that repair crews are working in an intensified mode. The main goal is to switch as many customers as possible to predictable electricity supply schedules as quickly as possible.

According to him, specialists are doing everything possible to improve the situation in the city and reduce the load on the power system.

On Monday, January 12, emergency power outages were introduced across Kyiv. Before that, according to DTEK, restrictions after the January 9 attack were in effect mainly on the left bank, as well as in parts of the Pecherskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.

Earlier, we reported that in Kyiv, due to frost, pipes and heating radiators burst in some buildings.

Read more: Enemy has attacked energy sector again: there are power outages, Kyiv and the Kyiv region will gradually be switched to power cut schedules, - Ministry of Energy