Frosts in Kyiv cause heating pipes and radiators to burst in some buildings. PHOTOS

In Kyiv, severe frosts are causing widespread damage to heating systems.

Residents of the capital are reporting ruptured pipes and radiators in apartment buildings caused by the heating medium freezing, Censor.NET reports.

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Kyiv residents note that earlier, in some buildings, water was drained from internal building networks to prevent accidents during possible blackouts. However, a sharp drop in air temperature led to the systems freezing and subsequent damage.

Municipal services are working to eliminate the emergencies and restore heat supply.

Residents are urged to promptly report ruptures and follow safety rules.













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