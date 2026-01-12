Emergency power outages introduced across Kyiv

Emergency power outages have been introduced across Kyiv.

This was announced by YASNO CEO Serhii Kovalenko, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

"All of Kyiv is going into emergency outages. Unfortunately, the infrastructure cannot withstand the load," he said.

DTEK’s press service reported that emergency outages have been applied across Kyiv on Ukrenergo’s orders.

During emergency outages, schedules do not apply.

Read more: Enemy has attacked energy sector again: there are power outages, Kyiv and the Kyiv region will gradually be switched to power cut schedules, - Ministry of Energy

Background

Earlier, DTEK said Kyiv is seeing an increase in the number of local power grid failures due to Russian attacks, severe frosts, and increased load on the system. Some customers may remain without electricity for an extended period.

On the night of 12 January, Russian troops again attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Prime Minister Svyrydenko said the power situation is the most difficult in some districts of Kyiv and on the left bank of the Kyiv region.

Read more: Power may be out for long time: DTEK reports power grid overload in capital