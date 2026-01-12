6 200 26
Emergency power outages introduced across Kyiv
Emergency power outages have been introduced across Kyiv.
This was announced by YASNO CEO Serhii Kovalenko, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
"All of Kyiv is going into emergency outages. Unfortunately, the infrastructure cannot withstand the load," he said.
DTEK’s press service reported that emergency outages have been applied across Kyiv on Ukrenergo’s orders.
During emergency outages, schedules do not apply.
Background
- Earlier, DTEK said Kyiv is seeing an increase in the number of local power grid failures due to Russian attacks, severe frosts, and increased load on the system. Some customers may remain without electricity for an extended period.
- On the night of 12 January, Russian troops again attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
- Prime Minister Svyrydenko said the power situation is the most difficult in some districts of Kyiv and on the left bank of the Kyiv region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password