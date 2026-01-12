Enemy has attacked energy sector again: there are power outages, Kyiv and the Kyiv region will gradually be switched to power cut schedules, - Ministry of Energy

Last night, the enemy launched another attack on Ukraine's energy sector.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the Ministry of Energy.

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Power outage

As noted, the attack left consumers in the Odesa, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Chernihiv regions without power. Energy workers began emergency repair work overnight.

Repair work is continuing in Odesa and Zhytomyr regions to restore power to consumers.

According to the Ministry of Energy, an energy infrastructure facility in Chernihiv region was damaged as a result of enemy shelling. A number of settlements are without power. Power supply will be restored as soon as the security situation allows.

Read more: Ruscists attacked important energy facility in Chernihiv region

Situation in Kyiv region

"Restoration work is continuing in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. Emergency power cuts are being implemented on parts of the right and left banks. A gradual transition from emergency restrictions to predicted hourly power cut schedules is underway," the statement said.

Read more: This is most difficult situation with electricity this winter, - DTEK

Weather conditions

Due to unfavourable weather conditions, 161 settlements in the Kyiv region, 48 in the Zakarpattia region, 36 in the Dnipropetrovsk region and 15 in the Chernihiv region have been left without power. Repair crews from the regional power company are working to restore the damaged lines.

"Currently, most regions are operating on hourly power outage schedules. Emergency schedules are in effect in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, as well as in the Odesa, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions. Their duration may depend on a significant drop in air temperature," the Ministry of Energy added.

Read more: It takes time to significantly improve the situation in Kyiv, we are focusing on Thursday, - Svyrydenko