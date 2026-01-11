It takes time to significantly improve the situation in Kyiv, we are focusing on Thursday, - Svyrydenko

It will take time to significantly improve the power situation in Kyiv. The situation is expected to improve by Thursday.

This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on her Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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The situation with electricity

She recalled that the Russians carried out one of the largest attacks on energy infrastructure in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale war. The enemy deliberately targeted heat-generating facilities with ballistic missiles. The situation was further complicated by difficult weather conditions and a significant drop in temperature.

"We receive daily reports from energy companies, the State Emergency Service, and military administrations. I personally oversee the progress of restoration work. We understand that the lack of light and heat is a difficult test, especially in the cold. Therefore, our key task is to restore basic living conditions for people as quickly as possible," writes Svyrydenko.

Read more: This is most difficult situation with electricity this winter, - DTEK

Despite all the challenges, Ukrainian energy companies are working in extremely difficult conditions and doing their utmost. This week alone, electricity supply has been restored to almost 700,000 consumers across the country.

"In the capital, given the scale of the damage, heat and electricity supplies were restored in record time. At the same time, for objective reasons, planned and emergency power outages are currently in effect. It will take time to significantly improve the situation in Kyiv—we are aiming for Thursday," the prime minister added.

According to DTEK, this is currently the most challenging situation with electricity this winter.

Read more: Emergency shutdowns have already been canceled for parts of Kyiv and Kyiv region, - DTEK

What preceded this?

Earlier, it was reported that emergency power cuts had been introduced in Kyiv and two districts of the Kyiv region.

Later, DTEK reported that 588,000 subscribers in Kyiv had power again, with emergency blackouts still in effect on the left bank and in two districts.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, emergency power cuts in Kyiv have halted water supply, heating, and electric transport systems.

Later, the Ministry of Energy clarified that the power supply situation in Kyiv and the Kyiv region had been stabilised.

Read on Censor.NET: The enemy attacked energy infrastructure, there are new power outages, - Ministry of Energy

Russia's attack on Kyiv