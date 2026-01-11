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News Power outages Attacks on the energy sector
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It takes time to significantly improve the situation in Kyiv, we are focusing on Thursday, - Svyrydenko

When will the power be restored in Kyiv?

It will take time to significantly improve the power situation in Kyiv. The situation is expected to improve by Thursday.

This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on her Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The situation with electricity

She recalled that the Russians carried out one of the largest attacks on energy infrastructure in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale war. The enemy deliberately targeted heat-generating facilities with ballistic missiles. The situation was further complicated by difficult weather conditions and a significant drop in temperature.

"We receive daily reports from energy companies, the State Emergency Service, and military administrations. I personally oversee the progress of restoration work. We understand that the lack of light and heat is a difficult test, especially in the cold. Therefore, our key task is to restore basic living conditions for people as quickly as possible," writes Svyrydenko.

Read more: This is most difficult situation with electricity this winter, - DTEK

Despite all the challenges, Ukrainian energy companies are working in extremely difficult conditions and doing their utmost. This week alone, electricity supply has been restored to almost 700,000 consumers across the country.

"In the capital, given the scale of the damage, heat and electricity supplies were restored in record time. At the same time, for objective reasons, planned and emergency power outages are currently in effect. It will take time to significantly improve the situation in Kyiv—we are aiming for Thursday," the prime minister added.

According to DTEK, this is currently the most challenging situation with electricity this winter.

Read more: Emergency shutdowns have already been canceled for parts of Kyiv and Kyiv region, - DTEK

What preceded this?

Read on Censor.NET: The enemy attacked energy infrastructure, there are new power outages, - Ministry of Energy

Russia's attack on Kyiv

  • On the night of 9 January, Kyiv suffered what was probably one of the most massive attacks. The enemy used drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. Damage and destruction have been reported in various districts of the capital.
  • Four people were killed and 24 injured as a result of the Russian strikes, including State Emergency Service employees and three medics. The city is experiencing power and water supply disruptions.
  • The mayor of Kyiv has called on residents of the capital to leave the city temporarily if possible.

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Kyiv (3057) energy (1117) Svyrydenko Yuliia (222) energy outages (391)
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