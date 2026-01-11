This is most difficult situation with electricity this winter, - DTEK

Right now, we're seeing the toughest power situation this winter.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a post by DTEK on the X network.

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The situation in the energy sector

As noted, in Dnipro and the region, there are problems with electricity transmission after strikes on high-voltage infrastructure. In Kyiv, the enemy targeted power generation during a cold snap, when the load on the power system is highest. In the Kyiv region, the consequences of the attack were compounded by serious damage to the networks due to bad weather. Currently, 187 teams are working around the clock in the region.

Read more: Emergency shutdowns have already been canceled for parts of Kyiv and Kyiv region, - DTEK

Repair work in the Dnipropetrovsk region

According to DTEK, the power grid is becoming more vulnerable due to constant shelling. An accident occurred in the Dnipropetrovsk region at night.

A significant part of the region, except for the Kryvyi Rih district, was left without power.

"We worked all night. By morning, we managed to restore critical infrastructure. We are also gradually restoring power to homes. We are doing everything possible to make this happen as quickly as possible! There are no schedules in the region yet, but we hope to return to them as soon as possible," the statement said.

Restoration work in the Kyiv region

According to DTEK, 370,000 families in the Kyiv region have power again after the bad weather.

"For the third day in a row, energy workers in the Kyiv region have been working around the clock to overcome the effects of the bad weather, which have been exacerbated by shelling. A total of 187 teams are working continuously in the frost and blizzard," the statement said.

Since 9 January, power has been restored to 370,000 homes in the region:

🔵280,000 after the bad weather,

🔵90,000 after shelling.

Currently, about 30,000 residents of the Brovarsky, Buchansky and Fastovsky districts remain without electricity due to bad weather.

In the Brovarsky and Boryspil districts, emergency power cuts continue due to equipment damaged by shelling.

Read more: Power supply in Kyiv has been restored, and capital is returning to its scheduled power cuts, - Ministry of Energy