Power supply in Kyiv has been restored, and capital is returning to its scheduled power cuts, - Ministry of Energy
Electricity supply has been restored to all consumers in Kyiv. The capital is gradually returning to its scheduled power cuts.
This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, according to Censor.NET.
"Energy workers are continuing restoration work and gradually stabilising the power system, moving from emergency outages to scheduled hourly schedules," said Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Mykola Kolisnyk on the air of the telethon "Yedyni Novyny" (Unified News).
According to him, despite the consequences of massive Russian attacks and difficult weather conditions, Ukraine's power system remains united, intact, and operates in parallel with the European power system (ENTSO-E). The system is balanced using all available resources - own generation, electricity imports, and forced measures to limit consumption.
Kyiv and Kyiv region
"In the capital, energy companies restored power to 648,000 customers in 24 hours. In the Kyiv region, power was restored to 313,000 families in 24 hours. Of these, 90,000 were left without power as a result of hostilities, and another 223,000 due to difficult weather conditions. As of this evening, about 60,000 consumers remain without power," Kolisnyk said.
Dnipropetrovsk region
It is also noted that after a massive attack last night, the situation in the Dnipropetrovsk region remains difficult - currently, 53,000 subscribers are without power. At the same time, thanks to emergency repair work, more than 40,000 consumers have already been reconnected during the day.
Donetsk
"The most difficult situation continues to be in the frontline and border regions with Russia, in particular in the Donetsk region, where emergency power cuts are being enforced due to constant enemy strikes on power transmission and distribution networks," the deputy minister added.
Weather
Mykola Kolisnyk also noted that the weather had a significant impact on the power system. Freezing rain, wet snow, ice, and strong gusts of wind led to power line breaks and additional power outages. As of 16:00, 366 settlements in several regions remained completely or partially without power due to bad weather, most of them in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, it was reported that emergency power cuts had been introduced in Kyiv and two districts of the Kyiv region.
- Later, DTEK reported that 588,000 subscribers in Kyiv had power again, with emergency blackouts still in effect on the left bank and in two districts.
- According to the Kyiv City State Administration, emergency power cuts in Kyiv have halted water supply, heating, and electric transport systems.
- Later, the Ministry of Energy clarified that the power supply situation in Kyiv and the Kyiv region had been stabilised.
Russia's attack on Kyiv
- On the night of 9 January, Kyiv suffered what was probably one of the most massive attacks. The enemy used drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. Damage and destruction have been reported in various districts of the capital.
- Four people were killed and 24 injured as a result of the Russian strikes , including State Emergency Service employees and three medics. The city is experiencing power and water supply disruptions.
- The mayor of Kyiv has called on residents of the capital to leave the city temporarily if possible.
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