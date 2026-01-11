Power supply in Kyiv has been restored, and capital is returning to its scheduled power cuts, - Ministry of Energy

Electricity supply has been restored to all consumers in Kyiv. The capital is gradually returning to its scheduled power cuts.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, according to Censor.NET.

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"Energy workers are continuing restoration work and gradually stabilising the power system, moving from emergency outages to scheduled hourly schedules," said Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Mykola Kolisnyk on the air of the telethon "Yedyni Novyny" (Unified News).

According to him, despite the consequences of massive Russian attacks and difficult weather conditions, Ukraine's power system remains united, intact, and operates in parallel with the European power system (ENTSO-E). The system is balanced using all available resources - own generation, electricity imports, and forced measures to limit consumption.

See also: Full heat supply and return to power cut schedules in Kyiv expected today, says Svyrydenko

Kyiv and Kyiv region

"In the capital, energy companies restored power to 648,000 customers in 24 hours. In the Kyiv region, power was restored to 313,000 families in 24 hours. Of these, 90,000 were left without power as a result of hostilities, and another 223,000 due to difficult weather conditions. As of this evening, about 60,000 consumers remain without power," Kolisnyk said.

Dnipropetrovsk region

It is also noted that after a massive attack last night, the situation in the Dnipropetrovsk region remains difficult - currently, 53,000 subscribers are without power. At the same time, thanks to emergency repair work, more than 40,000 consumers have already been reconnected during the day.

Read on Censor.NET: Critical damage to networks in the Boryspil district: emergency power cuts are in effect, with 4 hours of light and 12 hours without

Donetsk

"The most difficult situation continues to be in the frontline and border regions with Russia, in particular in the Donetsk region, where emergency power cuts are being enforced due to constant enemy strikes on power transmission and distribution networks," the deputy minister added.

Weather

Mykola Kolisnyk also noted that the weather had a significant impact on the power system. Freezing rain, wet snow, ice, and strong gusts of wind led to power line breaks and additional power outages. As of 16:00, 366 settlements in several regions remained completely or partially without power due to bad weather, most of them in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.

See also: In the evening and at night, the enemy launched a massive attack on energy infrastructure in several regions, - Ukrenergo

What preceded this?

Earlier, it was reported that emergency power cuts had been introduced in Kyiv and two districts of the Kyiv region.

Later, DTEK reported that 588,000 subscribers in Kyiv had power again, with emergency blackouts still in effect on the left bank and in two districts.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, emergency power cuts in Kyiv have halted water supply, heating, and electric transport systems.

Later, the Ministry of Energy clarified that the power supply situation in Kyiv and the Kyiv region had been stabilised.

Read on Censor.NET: The enemy attacked energy infrastructure, there are new power outages, - Ministry of Energy

Russia's attack on Kyiv