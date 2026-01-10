Situation with electricity supply in Kyiv and Kyiv region has been stabilised, - Ministry of Energy (updated)

The electricity supply situation in Kyiv and the Kyiv region has been stabilised.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Energy.

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As noted, emergency power cuts continue in the left-bank districts of the Kyiv region, in particular Boryspil and Brovary. The rest of the districts are gradually returning to their power cut schedules.

"We thank our heroes, the energy workers, who are bringing light and heat back to Ukrainian homes! We thank consumers for their patience and understanding of the complexity of the situation! We urge everyone to remain calm and follow the official information," the Ministry of Energy added.

Update from Ukrenergo

According to Ukrenergo, energy specialists managed to quickly eliminate the cause of the forced emergency blackouts in several regions.

"Consumers in Kyiv, the Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Poltava regions are gradually returning to hourly power cuts according to schedules. On the left bank of the Kyiv region and in some areas of Kyiv, emergency power cuts will continue to be applied.

The reason for the forced blackouts is the consequences of previous massive missile and drone attacks on energy facilities," the statement said.

What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that emergency power cuts had been introduced in Kyiv and two districts of the Kyiv region.

Later, DTEK reported that 588,000 subscribers in Kyiv had power again, with emergency blackouts still in effect on the left bank and in two districts.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, emergency power cuts in Kyiv have halted water supply, heating and electric transport systems.

Read more: There was problem in power system in Kyiv, it has already been eliminated, power is being restored, - Tkachenko

Russia's attack on Kyiv

Earlier it was reported that emergency power cuts had been introduced in Kyiv and two districts of the Kyiv region.

On the night of 9 January, Kyiv suffered what was probably one of the most massive attacks. The enemy used drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. Damage and destruction have been reported in various districts of the capital.

Four people were killed and 24 injured as a result of the Russian strikes , including State Emergency Service employees and three medics. The city is experiencing power and water supply disruptions.

The mayor of Kyiv has called on residents of the capital to leave the city temporarily if possible.

Read also: Heating restored in 1,083 residential buildings in Kyiv, says Klitschko