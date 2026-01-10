Emergency power cuts in Kyiv: water supply, heating and electric transport systems shut down

Following orders from NEC Ukrenergo, emergency power cuts have been introduced in Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

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Water, heat, and transport services suspended

As noted, this has led to the suspension of water supply, heating and electric transport systems.

What preceded this?

Earlier, it was reported that emergency power cuts had been introduced in Kyiv and two districts of the Kyiv region.

Later, DTEK reported that 588,000 subscribers in Kyiv had power again, with emergency blackouts still in effect on the left bank and in two districts.

Read more: 588 thousand subscribers in Kyiv have electricity again, emergency shutdowns are in effect on left bank and two districts, - DTEK

Russia's attack on Kyiv

Earlier, it was reported that emergency power cuts had been introduced in Kyiv and two districts of the Kyiv region.

On the night of 9 January, Kyiv suffered what was probably one of the most massive attacks. The enemy used drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. Damage and destruction have been reported in various districts of the capital.

Four people were killed and 24 injured as a result of the Russian strikes, including State Emergency Service employees and three medics. The city is experiencing power and water supply disruptions.

The mayor of Kyiv has called on residents of the capital to leave the city temporarily if possible.

Read also: Heating restored in 1,083 residential buildings in Kyiv, says Klitschko

Author: Iryna Dashkivska