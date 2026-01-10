588 thousand subscribers in Kyiv have electricity again, emergency shutdowns are in effect on left bank and two districts, - DTEK

As of the morning of January 10, energy workers managed to restore power to 588,000 families in the capital who were left without electricity after heavy shelling on January 9.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of DTEK.

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Where is the power outage?

According to DTEK, around 60,000 families on the left bank remain without electricity.

"We are working non-stop to restore power to all Kyiv residents throughout the day," DTEK added.

It is also noted that on the left bank of Kyiv, in the Holosiivskyi and Pecherskyi districts, emergency power cuts continue. The rest of the districts are returning to their power cut schedules.

Read more: Heat supply is being gradually restored in Kyiv, - Kuleba

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that emergency power cuts had been introduced in Kyiv and two districts of the Kyiv region.

On the night of January 9, Kyiv suffered what was probably one of the most massive attacks. The enemy used drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. Damage and destruction have been reported in various areas of the capital.

As a result of Russian strikes, four people were killed and 24 injured, including State Emergency Service employees and three medical workers. The city is experiencing power and water supply disruptions.

The mayor of Kyiv urged residents of the capital to temporarily leave the city if possible.

Read more: Emergency power cuts introduced in Kyiv and two districts of Kyiv region, - DTEK