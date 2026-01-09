Ukrenergo: Enemy launched massive evening-and-night attack on energy infrastructure in several regions

The hardest strike hit Kyiv and the Kyiv region, leaving a significant number of customers without power. Consumers in the city of Slavutych are also completely without power, and so are residents of the Donetsk region due to shelling.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated by NPC Ukrenergo.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"As a result of the nighttime attack, as of the morning there are a significant number of customers without power in the capital and the region. Once again, consumers in the city of Slavutych are completely without power. Previously published hourly outage schedules by regional power distribution companies for Kyiv’s left bank and parts of the region are currently not in effect. Due to grid constraints, distribution system operators are applying emergency outages," the statement said.

Read more: Klytschko urges Kyiv residents to temporarily leave city if possible

Power outages in the Donetsk region due to shelling

Due to enemy shelling, power outages are also being recorded in the Donetsk region. In all areas where the security situation allows, energy workers have already begun emergency restoration work.

Electricity consumption restrictions across Ukraine

As a result of previous missile-and-drone attacks, measures to restrict electricity consumption are being forcibly applied today in all regions of Ukraine:

hourly outage schedules for households;

capacity restriction schedules for industry.

You can find out outage times for your address on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region.

Read more: Drone attack on Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions damages buildings, no casualties reported

Emergency outages in certain regions

Due to the difficult situation in the power system caused by Russian shelling, emergency outages have been applied in several regions as of the morning.

In these regions: