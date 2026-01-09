Drone attack on Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions damages buildings, no casualties reported

The enemy attacked the Cherkasy region and the Novoukrainka district of the Kirovohrad region with drones. Fragments damaged homes and outbuildings. No casualties were reported, and the area is being inspected.

Censor.NET reported this.

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Cherkasy region

In the Cherkasy region, Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 10 UAVs, regional military administration head Ihor Taburets said.

"The Cherkasy region was under air raid alert until morning. Our air defense forces and assets were at work," the statement said.

There were no injuries. However, there were consequences for infrastructure.

"In the Cherkasy district, fragments damaged windows and roofs of at least five homes and the same number of outbuildings," Taburets added.

See more: Aftermath of Kyiv attack: enemy struck residential areas. PHOTOS

Kirovohrad region

In the Kirovohrad region, the Novoukrainka district came under an enemy attack. In one of the communities, a private household was damaged.

"There were no casualties or injuries. Specialists are currently inspecting the area," regional military administration head Andrii Raikovych said.

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