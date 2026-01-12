Ruscists attacked important energy facility in Chernihiv region
Russian occupation forces struck an energy facility in the Chernihiv region.
This was reported by the press service of Chernihivoblenergo, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"As a result of Russian shelling, an important energy facility in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district has been damaged. A number of settlements have been left without power," the statement said.
Energy workers will begin emergency repair work as soon as the security situation allows.
What preceded it?
- On the night of 11 January, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure. As a result of the attack, the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions were temporarily left without power. Energy workers began restoration work during the night.
- DTEK stated that this is the most difficult situation with electricity this winter.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password