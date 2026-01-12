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News Attacks on the energy sector Shelling of Chernihiv region
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Ruscists attacked important energy facility in Chernihiv region

Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: facility in Chernihiv region attacked

Russian occupation forces struck an energy facility in the Chernihiv region.

This was reported by the press service of Chernihivoblenergo, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"As a result of Russian shelling, an important energy facility in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district has been damaged. A number of settlements have been left without power," the statement said.

Energy workers will begin emergency repair work as soon as the security situation allows.

Read more: It takes time to significantly improve the situation in Kyiv, we are focusing on Thursday, - Svyrydenko

What preceded it?

Read more: This is most difficult situation with electricity this winter, - DTEK

Удари РФ по енергетиці: атаковано об’єкт на Чернігівщині

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shoot out (16997) Novhorod-Siverskyy district (70)
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