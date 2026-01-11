Enemy has attacked energy sector again: power outages and restoration work in number of regions, - Ministry of Energy

At night, the enemy launched another attack on Ukraine's energy sector. As a result of the attack, the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions were temporarily left without power. Energy workers began restoration work during the night.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Energy.

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Repair work

As noted, as of this morning, consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk region have almost completely been reconnected. Repair work is continuing in the region to restore electricity and heat supply as quickly as possible.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, more than 13,000 consumers remain without power as of this morning. In order to avoid repeated mass power outages, energy companies are asking consumers to limit their use of powerful electrical appliances.

Read more: Power supply in Kyiv has been restored, and the capital is returning to its scheduled power cuts, - Ministry of Energy

According to the Ministry of Energy, more than 7,000 subscribers remain without power in the Zhytomyr region. Emergency power cuts have been imposed in part of the region. A return to the planned hourly power cut schedule will take place immediately after the situation in the power grid stabilises.

Situation in the Kyiv region power grid

It is also noted that a key stage of emergency restoration work has been completed in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. Emergency power cuts are in effect in the capital in parts of the Pechersky and Holosiivsky districts and on the Left Bank. A gradual transition from emergency restrictions to the predicted hourly power cut schedule is underway. Energy companies are working to gradually switch consumers to the predicted schedule, but this requires time and a phased connection. Specialists are doing everything possible to stabilise the situation as quickly as possible and give Kyiv residents the opportunity to plan their day.

Due to unfavourable weather conditions, 110 settlements in the Kyiv region and 48 in the Chernihiv region are also without power. Repair crews from the regional power company are working to restore the damaged lines.

See more: Enemy attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Zhytomyr region: two employees were injured. PHOTO

Currently, almost all regions are operating on hourly power outage schedules. Emergency schedules are in effect in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, the Odesa region, and parts of the Zhytomyr region. Their duration may depend on the drop in air temperature. For the latest information, please check the official resources of your regional power company.