Power may be out for long time: DTEK reports power grid overload in capital

Kyiv is seeing an increase in the number of local power grid failures due to Russian attacks, severe frosts, and increased load on the system. Some consumers may be without power for an extended period of time.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by the DTEK Group.

As of 5 p.m. on Sunday, residents of the capital had reported more than 200 power outages. Energy companies assure that they are working around the clock and have mobilized all available resources to repair the damage.

Energy workers operate around the clock

The company reported that 57 repair crews are currently working around the clock in Kyiv. Their task is to restore power supply to all areas of the city as quickly as possible. DTEK also urged Kyiv residents who already have power to refrain from turning on several powerful electrical appliances at once in order to avoid putting additional strain on the grid and prevent new accidents.

"We are focusing on Thursday," - Svyrydenko

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Yuilia Svyrydenko announced on Telegram that it would take time to significantly improve the electricity situation in Kyiv. The situation is expected to improve by Thursday.

She recalled that the Russians carried out one of the largest attacks on energy infrastructure in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale war. The enemy deliberately targeted heat-generating facilities with ballistic missiles. The situation was further complicated by difficult weather conditions and a significant drop in temperature.

"Over 1,000 homes in Kyiv still without heat," says Klitschko

Currently, more than a thousand buildings in Kyiv remain without heat. Heat supply has been restored to the rest. This was concluded by the mayor of the capital, Vitalii Klitschko. Water supply, which had been interrupted in some areas, has been restored to all residents.

Utility workers and energy companies are working around the clock. However, the energy supply situation in Kyiv remains very difficult. Electricity is essential for heating companies and water supply. According to forecasts, the severe frosts will continue in the coming days. Therefore, the difficult situation in the capital will persist.

Public utilities and all municipal services are doing everything possible to provide city residents with the necessary services," Klitschko concluded.