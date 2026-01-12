Emergency power outages return in parts of Kyiv’s Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts

Emergency power outages have again been introduced in the Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts of the capital.

DTEK said these measures are forced and aimed at preventing overloads of the power grid and the emergence of emergency situations, Censor.NET reports.

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Part of Kyiv returns to scheduled outages

Meanwhile, in parts of Kyiv, power engineers have begun gradually stabilizing electricity supply and moving from emergency outages back to planned schedules.

Censor.NET reports that this was stated in a Facebook post by YASNO CEO Serhii Kovalenko.

According to him, the changes apply to the capital’s right bank, though not all districts. The city’s power system is still operating under restrictions following earlier damage.

Hourly power outage schedules are being introduced on Kyiv’s right bank, except for the Pecherskyi and Holosiivskyi districts. In these districts, as well as on the left bank, emergency outages remain in effect.

What power engineers say about the situation

The head of YASNO assured that repair crews are working in an intensified mode. The main goal is to move as many customers as possible to predictable electricity supply schedules as quickly as possible.

According to him, specialists are doing everything possible to improve the situation in the city and reduce the load on the power system.

On Monday, January 12, emergency power outages were introduced across Kyiv. Before that, according to DTEK, restrictions after the January 9 attack were in effect mainly on the left bank, as well as in parts of the Pecherskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.

Earlier, we reported that in Kyiv, due to frost, pipes and heating radiators burst in some buildings.

Read more: Some parts of Kyiv shift back to scheduled power outages, YASNO says