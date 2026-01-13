At least three cruise missiles towards the Kyiv region, there was threat to Kyiv region and Kaniv, - Air Force (updated)

On the morning of 13 January 2026, Russian troops launched several missiles towards Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

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Where is the threat?

"At least three cruise missiles are heading towards the Kyiv region," the report says.

There is also a threat to the Poltava region.

"Cruise missiles - Yahotyn, Pyriatyn, Hadiach - approximately!" the Air Force clarified.

Read more: Drone attack on Kyiv region: fires in two districts

Updated

"Cruise missile heading for Boryspil," the Air Force added.

"Kyiv region! Enemy UAVs and missiles have been detected in the airspace. Air defence forces are working on the targets," the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported.

"A cruise missile near Chernihiv. A cruise missile near Kaniv," the Air Force clarified.

"A cruise missile in the Pyriatyn area, heading west," the report said.

"A cruise missile in the north of the Kyiv Reservoir," the Air Force added at 7:42 a.m.

"A cruise missile in the direction of Kaniv," the Air Force reported.

"A cruise missile in the Makariv area in the Kyiv region," the Air Force also noted.

"A cruise missile heading towards Bila Tserkva changed course towards Kyiv (from the south)," the Air Force clarified.

According to monitoring Telegram channels, no rockets have been detected at this time.

What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that Russia had launched about 20 ballistic missiles in an hour, targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.