Drone attack on Kyiv region: fires in two districts

In the Kyiv region, as a result of an attack by Russian drones, warehouses and a private house caught fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk.

"As a result of the enemy attack in the Boryspil district, a fire broke out in warehouses.

Emergency services are at the scene. All necessary measures are being taken."

The consequences of the enemy attack are also being recorded in the Bucha district. A fire broke out in a private house there. State Emergency Service rescuers are working. The fire has been localized.

No reports of casualties have been received so far.

See more: Due to new drone attack by Russian Federation, storage facilities of logistics centre in Kyiv region on fire. PHOTO