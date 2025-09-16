Due to new drone attack by Russian Federation, storage facilities of logistics centre in Kyiv region on fire. PHOTO

On the morning of 16 September 2025, Russian troops attacked the territory of the Kyiv region with attack drones again.

As noted, during the new attack, warehouses on the territory of the logistics centre caught fire. Rescuers are already working at the scene.

Photo: Telegram channel of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration

In total, 4 private houses, a warehouse, 14 trucks and 9 cars were damaged in the area.

Operational services are continuing to eliminate and record the consequences of the enemy attack.

The situation in Kyiv region was also restless at night. The enemy attacked civilian settlements in the region with drones. Air defence forces were operating in the region. There were some enemy targets shot down.

"There were no casualties among the population. There were no hits to critical infrastructure," the statement said.

According to the RMA, the consequences of the enemy attack are being recorded in Fastiv district.

"At night, rescuers extinguished a car fire on the territory of a shopping centre. While extinguishing the fire, the enemy attacked again. Two vehicles of the State Emergency Service were damaged. The personnel were not injured," the RMA reminded.

