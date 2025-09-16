Enemy repeatedly attacked facility in Kyiv region where rescuers were working. VIDEO+PHOTOS
On the night of 16 September, a fire broke out in the car park of a shopping mall as a result of an enemy UAV attack.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
While extinguishing the fire, the aggressor struck the facility again, damaging two fire and rescue vehicles.
The fire has been extinguished. 13 rescuers and 3 units of equipment were engaged in the firefighting.
