Russians attacked farm in Mykolaiv region: man killed
On the evening of 15 September, Russian invaders shelled a farm in the Chornomorska community of the Mykolaiv region.
According to Censor.NET it was reported by the head of the RMA, Vitalii Kim.
A man, a tractor driver, was killed while working in the field.
"It was a deliberate attack on civilians, the bastards knew exactly where they were hitting," Kim stressed.
