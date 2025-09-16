Russians attacked farm in Mykolaiv region: man killed

Photo: ДСНС

On the evening of 15 September, Russian invaders shelled a farm in the Chornomorska community of the Mykolaiv region.

According to Censor.NET it was reported by the head of the RMA, Vitalii Kim.

A man, a tractor driver, was killed while working in the field.

"It was a deliberate attack on civilians, the bastards knew exactly where they were hitting," Kim stressed.

