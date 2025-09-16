ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10018 visitors online
News Shellings of Mykolaiv region
505 0

Russians attacked farm in Mykolaiv region: man killed

Shelling of Mykolaiv region
Photo: ДСНС

On the evening of 15 September, Russian invaders shelled a farm in the Chornomorska community of the Mykolaiv region.

According to Censor.NET it was reported by the head of the RMA, Vitalii Kim.

A man, a tractor driver, was killed while working in the field.
"It was a deliberate attack on civilians, the bastards knew exactly where they were hitting," Kim stressed.

Read more: At night, enemy attacked Sumy with drones: part of city without electricity

Author: 

Mykolayivska region (524) shoot out (14743)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 