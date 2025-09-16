At night, enemy attacked Sumy with drones: part of city without electricity

On the night of 16 September, the Sumy community was once again attacked by enemy drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

One strike hit a warehouse building, causing a fire.

As a result of another strike, some residents in the Zarichnyi district of the city are without electricity. One of the city's water intakes has also been de-energised.

There were no casualties. All relevant services are involved in eliminating the consequences and restoring power as soon as possible.

