Five injured in Russian attacks on three communities in Sumy region
Five civilians were injured today in Sumy region as a result of Russian attacks.
Censor.NET reported this, citing the press center of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA).
According to the statement, in the Trostianets community, a 75-year-old woman and two men aged 40 and 51 sustained minor injuries.
"In the Sumy community, during the downing of one of the enemy UAVs, fragments wounded a 29-year-old woman, who was taken to hospital," the report said.
In the Yunakivka community, a 69-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalized with multiple traumas.
"Doctors are providing the necessary assistance to the wounded," RMA added.
