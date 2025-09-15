ENG
Five injured in Russian attacks on three communities in Sumy region

Shahed drone attacking Sumy region

Five civilians were injured today in Sumy region as a result of Russian attacks.

Censor.NET reported this, citing the press center of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA).

According to the statement, in the Trostianets community, a 75-year-old woman and two men aged 40 and 51 sustained minor injuries.

"In the Sumy community, during the downing of one of the enemy UAVs, fragments wounded a 29-year-old woman, who was taken to hospital," the report said.

In the Yunakivka community, a 69-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalized with multiple traumas.

"Doctors are providing the necessary assistance to the wounded," RMA added.

