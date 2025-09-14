Russians strike residential area in Kramatorsk, injuring one person. PHOTOS

Russian occupants struck at a residential area in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, injuring a person.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Kramatorsk.

Garages and cars caught fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

Oleksandrivka, Kramatorsk district

Rescuers extinguished a fire in a 3-storey building caused by a Russian UAV strike. During the firefighting, the rescuers used a ladder to evacuate a man from the 2nd floor and provided him with first aid.

Another enemy attack on the building caused a new fire on the roof and several apartments. Firefighters extinguished all the fires.

In total, during the day, the Russian occupiers fired 46 times at the settlements of the Donetsk region. Druzhkivka and Sloviansk also came under attack.














