Russians strike residential area in Kramatorsk, injuring one person. PHOTOS

Russian occupants struck at a residential area in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, injuring a person.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Kramatorsk.

Garages and cars caught fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

Oleksandrivka, Kramatorsk district

Rescuers extinguished a fire in a 3-storey building caused by a Russian UAV strike. During the firefighting, the rescuers used a ladder to evacuate a man from the 2nd floor and provided him with first aid.

Another enemy attack on the building caused a new fire on the roof and several apartments. Firefighters extinguished all the fires.

See more: Russians strike three petrol stations in Kramatorsk with drones: girl wounded. PHOTOS

In total, during the day, the Russian occupiers fired 46 times at the settlements of the Donetsk region. Druzhkivka and Sloviansk also came under attack.

