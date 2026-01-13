"Occupiers deliver fuel for generator and ammo": 1st Assault Regiment drones eliminate two occupiers in open field. VIDEO

Drone operators of the 1st Separate Assault Regiment named after Dmytro Kotsiubailo struck two occupiers with a strike drone in an open field.

According to Censor.NET, one of the Russian servicemen was carrying supplies on his back, while the other was guarding him from Ukrainian drones.

During an unsuccessful attempt to shoot down the UAV with small-arms fire, both invaders were killed on the spot.

The fighters add:

"This is how the occupiers deliver fuel for a generator and ammunition, one carries everything on his back, while the other walks as an escort against FPV drones."

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