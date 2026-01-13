53rd Brigade FPV drones strike six occupiers in Serebrianskyi Forest. VIDEO

Ukrainian FPV drones are taking out camouflaged enemy equipment and occupying troops deep in the Serebrianskyi Forest in the Lyman direction.

As Censor.NET reports, pilots of the SIGNUM battalion of the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade struck six Russian troops with precise hits.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The invaders are trying to use white camouflage for concealment, but it does not help them avoid being hit by Ukrainian drones.

Read more: Russia’s irreversible losses in Ukraine reach 25,000 soldiers month, Rutte says

Watch more: SIGNUM drone operators destroyed seven enemy UAVs in Lyman direction. VIDEO