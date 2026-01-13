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53rd Brigade FPV drones strike six occupiers in Serebrianskyi Forest. VIDEO
Ukrainian FPV drones are taking out camouflaged enemy equipment and occupying troops deep in the Serebrianskyi Forest in the Lyman direction.
As Censor.NET reports, pilots of the SIGNUM battalion of the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade struck six Russian troops with precise hits.
The invaders are trying to use white camouflage for concealment, but it does not help them avoid being hit by Ukrainian drones.
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