SIGNUM drone operators destroyed seven enemy UAVs in Lyman direction. VIDEO
In the Lyman direction, the enemy is trying to maintain control of the airspace, conduct reconnaissance, and correct fire.
According to Censor.NET, SIGNUM battalion fighters are thwarting all attempts by the occupiers to move through Ukrainian airspace and are destroying enemy drones.
In particular, the following were hit:
- Lancet - 2 units;
- Zala - 4 units;
- KVO - 1 unit.
Ukrainian soldiers have published footage of their successful work on social media.
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