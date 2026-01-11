SIGNUM drone operators destroyed seven enemy UAVs in Lyman direction. VIDEO

In the Lyman direction, the enemy is trying to maintain control of the airspace, conduct reconnaissance, and correct fire.

According to Censor.NET, SIGNUM battalion fighters are thwarting all attempts by the occupiers to move through Ukrainian airspace and are destroying enemy drones.

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In particular, the following were hit:

Lancet - 2 units;

Zala - 4 units;

KVO - 1 unit.

Ukrainian soldiers have published footage of their successful work on social media.

Watch more: Minus two Russian soldiers with one drone: combat work of SIGNUM battalion. VIDEO

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,217,810 people (+880 per day), 11,530 tanks, 35,908 artillery systems, 23,882 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS