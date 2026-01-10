Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,217,810 people (+880 per day), 11,530 tanks, 35,908 artillery systems, 23,882 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,217,810 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The elimination of the Russian army
As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 2022, to January 9, 2026, are approximately:
personnel – approximately 1,217,810 (+880) individuals
tanks – 11,530 (+4) units.
armored combat vehicles – 23,882 (+0) units.
artillery systems – 35,908 (+16) units.
MLRS – 1,597 (+1) cases.
air defense systems – 1,269 (+0) units.
aircraft – 434 (+0) units.
helicopters – 347 (+0) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs – 103,414 (+653) units.
cruise missiles – 4,155 (+18) units.
ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
submarines – 2 (+0) units
automotive equipment and tank trucks – 73,510 (+84) units.
special equipment – 4,039 (+2) units.
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