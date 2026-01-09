Swift response followed: Ukrainian drones destroy Russian gun and vehicles before fire opened. VIDEO

Russian troops attempted to set up a firing position to shell Ukrainian units, but did not have time to carry out their plan. The response by Ukraine’s Defense Forces was immediate and accurate.

As Censor.NET reported, drone operators from the STRIX unit, together with soldiers of the 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, promptly detected an enemy artillery position. As soon as the occupiers began preparing to fire, the targets were hit with precision strikes.

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As a result, an artillery gun, a truck and a pickup, as well as the entire enemy crew, were destroyed. The attempt to shell Ukrainian positions was thwarted at the aiming stage.

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