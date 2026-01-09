Russia’s total combat losses since start of war: about 1,216,930 personnel (+1,030 in past day), 11,526 tanks, 35,892 artillery systems, 23,882 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s Defense Forces have eliminated 1,216,930 Russian occupiers.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Elimination of the Russian army

As noted, Russia’s total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 9.01.26 are estimated as follows:

personnel – about 1,216,930 (+1,030)

tanks – 11,526 (+5)

armored combat vehicles – 23,882 (+8)

artillery systems – 35,892 (+18)

MLRS – 1,596 (+0)

air defense systems – 1,269 (+0)

aircraft – 434 (+0)

helicopters – 347 (+0)

operational-tactical UAVs – 102,761 (+687)

cruise missiles – 4,137 (+0)

ships / boats – 28 (+0)

submarines – 2 (+0)

vehicles and fuel tanks – 73,426 (+90)

special equipment – 4,037 (+0)

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,215,900 people (+1,040 per day), 11,521 tanks, 35,874 artillery systems, 23,874 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS