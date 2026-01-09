Russia’s total combat losses since start of war: about 1,216,930 personnel (+1,030 in past day), 11,526 tanks, 35,892 artillery systems, 23,882 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s Defense Forces have eliminated 1,216,930 Russian occupiers.
Censor.NET reports this, citing the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Elimination of the Russian army
As noted, Russia’s total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 9.01.26 are estimated as follows:
- personnel – about 1,216,930 (+1,030)
- tanks – 11,526 (+5)
- armored combat vehicles – 23,882 (+8)
- artillery systems – 35,892 (+18)
- MLRS – 1,596 (+0)
- air defense systems – 1,269 (+0)
- aircraft – 434 (+0)
- helicopters – 347 (+0)
- operational-tactical UAVs – 102,761 (+687)
- cruise missiles – 4,137 (+0)
- ships / boats – 28 (+0)
- submarines – 2 (+0)
- vehicles and fuel tanks – 73,426 (+90)
- special equipment – 4,037 (+0)
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