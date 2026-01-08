"Steel Border" drone operators destroyed four vehicles, mortar and ammunition warehouse in Kursk direction. VIDEO

Border guards operating FPV drones from the "Aquila" unit of the "Steel Border" brigade destroyed enemy equipment and shelters in the Kursk direction.

According to Censor.NET, the strikes hit four vehicles, an ammunition depot, a mortar, and a hiding place for Russian troops.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Footage of the combat operations of Ukrainian defenders has been published on the official Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.

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