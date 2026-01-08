"Steel Border" drone operators destroyed four vehicles, mortar and ammunition warehouse in Kursk direction. VIDEO
Border guards operating FPV drones from the "Aquila" unit of the "Steel Border" brigade destroyed enemy equipment and shelters in the Kursk direction.
According to Censor.NET, the strikes hit four vehicles, an ammunition depot, a mortar, and a hiding place for Russian troops.
Footage of the combat operations of Ukrainian defenders has been published on the official Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password