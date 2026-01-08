Ukrainian T-72 crew kills Russian infantry under FPV fire in Siversk direction. VIDEO
In the Siversk direction of the front, the crew of a Ukrainian T-72 tank from the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade demonstrated high combat skill by eliminating a group of Russian infantrymen in a treeline.
According to Censor.NET, the published footage shows the tank delivering aimed fire at a treeline where the occupiers were located. The crew’s work resembles shooting on a firing range: precise aiming, rapid adjustment, and systematic engagement of the enemy’s personnel.
While carrying out the combat mission, the tank was hit twice by enemy kamikaze FPV drones. Despite this, the vehicle remained operational, and the crew continued the mission until the enemy positions were fully suppressed.
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