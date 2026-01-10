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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces Hostilities in Lyman sector
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Minus two Russian soldiers with one drone: combat work of SIGNUM battalion. VIDEO

Crews from the SIGNUM battalion of the 53rd separate mechanised brigade cleared the area of Russian assault troops hiding in the snow-covered forest in the Lyman direction.

According to Censor.NET, the strikes eliminated nine occupiers and a quad bike with provisions.

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Drone operators skilfully struck the enemy's rear with unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the last frames, one of the drones caught up with and destroyed two invaders at once with a single explosion.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,217,810 people (+880 per day), 11,530 tanks, 35,908 artillery systems, 23,882 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

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Russian Army (12227) elimination (7661) 53rd separate mechanized brigade (100) drones (4987) Lyman (190)
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