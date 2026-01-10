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Minus two Russian soldiers with one drone: combat work of SIGNUM battalion. VIDEO
Crews from the SIGNUM battalion of the 53rd separate mechanised brigade cleared the area of Russian assault troops hiding in the snow-covered forest in the Lyman direction.
According to Censor.NET, the strikes eliminated nine occupiers and a quad bike with provisions.
Drone operators skilfully struck the enemy's rear with unmanned aerial vehicles.
In the last frames, one of the drones caught up with and destroyed two invaders at once with a single explosion.
- Earlier it was reported that SIGNUM pilots thwarted an assault by occupiers in the Lyman direction.
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