Russia’s irreversible losses in Ukraine reach 25,000 soldiers month, Rutte says

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Russia is losing up to 25,000 people each month in fighting against Ukraine.

He said this at the "Global Europe" forum, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian losses each month

Rutte stressed that due to the steadfast defence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian troops are suffering massive losses on the battlefield.

"In one month, that is 20,000 to 25,000 dead Russian soldiers. I am not talking about the seriously wounded, but about those killed. If you compare this to the war in Afghanistan in the 1980s, where they lost about 20,000 soldiers over 10 years, the contrast is striking. Now they are losing the same, and even more, in just one month," the Secretary General said.

Read more: Support for Ukraine is essential to ensure that Putin never attacks NATO, - Rutte

Russia’s losses in 2025

According to Rutte, in 2025 alone, Russia may have lost 300,000 killed in Ukraine, and if these figures are extrapolated to nearly four years of war, total frontline losses would amount to about 1.2 million Russians.

At the same time, NATO estimates that Russia’s total losses in the war against Ukraine, including those killed and wounded, stood at 1.15 million people as of December 2025.

In addition, Rutte said that Moscow shows no signs of softening its stance toward NATO and, on the contrary, is seeking a long-term confrontation.

Read more: Putin running out of money, troops, and ideas. Russia must stop where it is, says Rutte