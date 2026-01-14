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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Ammunition dropped from Ukrainian drone did not explode, but it killed occupier, fracturing his skull. VIDEO

Operators of the unmanned systems battalion of the 68th separate hunting brigade have released footage of combat operations showing a Russian stormtrooper being hit by ammunition dropped from a drone.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the ammunition did not detonate during the strike, however, a precise shot to the head broke the occupier's skull and he bled to death among the bushes.

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Watch more: Ruscist fails to reach cover, hit by drone from 68th Jaeger Brigade. VIDEO

Watch more: Two occupiers can’t grasp they’ve been captured: "Where are our weapons?" - "You’re prisoners, wake up.". VIDEO

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