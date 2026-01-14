Ammunition dropped from Ukrainian drone did not explode, but it killed occupier, fracturing his skull. VIDEO
Operators of the unmanned systems battalion of the 68th separate hunting brigade have released footage of combat operations showing a Russian stormtrooper being hit by ammunition dropped from a drone.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the ammunition did not detonate during the strike, however, a precise shot to the head broke the occupier's skull and he bled to death among the bushes.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password