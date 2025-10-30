3 595 16
Two occupiers can’t grasp they’ve been captured: "Where are our weapons?" — "You’re prisoners, wake up.". VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers captured two occupiers who were heading to reinforce a seized position.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording with fragments of the first interrogation of the Russians has been published online. Judging by their behavior, the prisoners believed they had been detained by comrades from a "friendly" unit rather than captured by Ukrainians. The occupiers remained unaware until the very end that they were in Ukrainian hands and appeared more concerned about their gear and weapons.
