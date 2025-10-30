Soldiers of 63rd SMB captured occupier: "I didn’t shoot. I was looking for food. I haven’t eaten for six days". VIDEO

Soldiers of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine tracked down and captured a Russian occupier.

According to Censor.NET, the operation was carried out by pilots of the 3rd Battalion, who usually perform aerial reconnaissance and drone strikes. This time, they demonstrated not only their skills in the sky, but also their determination on the ground.

"Soldiers of the 63rd Brigade tracked down and captured a Katsap. And it wasn't the infantry or assault troops who did it, but the pilots of the 3rd Battalion. True universal soldiers," the soldiers write in a comment.

