Bull’s-eye hit: drone hits Russian soldier between buttocks. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Third Army Corps eliminated the occupiers in the Lyman direction.

According to Censor.NET, drone operators identified the location of the invaders and struck 16 Russian soldiers.

One of the footage shows a Russian soldier firing back before explosions send pieces of his clothing flying through the air.

The soldiers posted the video of their combat work on the telegram channel.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian soldiers thwarted an enemy assault near Stavky in the Lyman sector: armoured vehicles and 20 occupants were destroyed.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Watch more: SOF fighters took enemy by surprise and eliminated three occupiers at camouflaged enemy position. VIDEO