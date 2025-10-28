1 700 10
Bull’s-eye hit: drone hits Russian soldier between buttocks. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Third Army Corps eliminated the occupiers in the Lyman direction.
According to Censor.NET, drone operators identified the location of the invaders and struck 16 Russian soldiers.
One of the footage shows a Russian soldier firing back before explosions send pieces of his clothing flying through the air.
The soldiers posted the video of their combat work on the telegram channel.
Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian soldiers thwarted an enemy assault near Stavky in the Lyman sector: armoured vehicles and 20 occupants were destroyed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password