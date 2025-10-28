2 222 2
Five occupiers surrender to soldiers of 5th SAB. VIDEO
Units of the 2nd Battalion of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade successfully conducted assault operations in one of the frontline areas.
According to Censor.NET, in the course of the operation, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated an enemy hideout and captured five Russian occupiers.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password