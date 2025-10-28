ENG
News
2 222 2

Five occupiers surrender to soldiers of 5th SAB. VIDEO

Units of the 2nd Battalion of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade successfully conducted assault operations in one of the frontline areas.

According to Censor.NET, in the course of the operation, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated an enemy hideout and captured five Russian occupiers.

hostages (675) battles (195) 5 SAB (123)
