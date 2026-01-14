Reconnaissance detected an enemy rotation and preparations for assault operations in the Shakhtarskyi microdistrict of Pokrovsk.

As Censor.NET reports, the enemy was engaged by Grad multiple launch rocket systems operated by Sicheslav paratroopers of the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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A salvo of 10 rounds was a concentrated response to everything the occupier is doing.

As a result, light equipment was destroyed and enemy personnel were hit, minus six Russian soldiers.

The enemy was left without resources and was forced to halt its actions.

This is just one episode of combat work, of which several take place every day. When rocket artillery goes to work, Ukrainian fury finds its target and leaves no chances.

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