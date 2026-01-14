British intelligence says Russia’s losses in war against Ukraine reached 415,000 people

In 2025, Russia suffered significant losses in the war against Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports, this is stated in the UK Ministry of Defence’s annual report.

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According to British intelligence, over the past year, Russia lost about 415,000 killed and wounded. This is the second-highest figure since the start of the full-scale invasion. The record remains 2024, when losses reached 430,000 people.

Over the entire period of the full-scale war, total losses of Russian forces amount to approximately 1,213,000 people (killed and wounded).

Read more: Russia’s irreversible losses in Ukraine reach 25,000 soldiers month, Rutte says

Average daily losses and trends

In December 2025, Russia’s average daily loss rate stood at 1,130 people, up from 1,030 in November. This marked the fourth consecutive monthly increase.

At the same time, analysts note that Russia’s average daily loss figures in August–December were the lowest since April 2024.

"Russian loss rates have increased again due to active advances along the front line. We expect further increases in losses in January 2026 due to continued infantry attacks in several directions," the British intelligence report says.

Read more: Putin could have achieved his goals regarding Ukraine without war, but he deliberately chose aggression, - Scholz

Forecast and impact on combat operations

British analysts note that rising losses could affect the pace and strategy of Russian troops. It is forecast that in the coming months, large-scale infantry operations on the frontline will remain a key factor in the dynamics of combat operations.

As Censor.NET reported earlier, Sicheslav paratroopers of the 25th Brigade struck the occupiers with Grad multiple rocket launchers in the Shakhtarskyi neighbourhood of Pokrovsk.

Watch more: 53rd Brigade FPV drones strike six occupiers in Serebrianskyi Forest. VIDEO