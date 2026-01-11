Defence forces hit drilling rigs in Caspian Sea and Russian air defence unit, - General Staff. VIDEO

Ukrainian defence forces have struck three Lukoil drilling rigs in the Caspian Sea.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Drilling rigs hit

"As part of measures to reduce the aggressor's military and economic potential, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces have struck three Lukoil drilling rigs in the Caspian Sea, namely the V. Filanovsky, Yuri Korchagin and Valery Graifer rigs. These facilities are used to support the Russian occupation army," the General Staff reported.

The hits have been confirmed. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

See more: Over past day, there were 173 combat engagements on front line, and 47 enemy assaults were stopped in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff. MAP

Destruction of enemy air defence unit

In addition, the Defence Forces carried out a fire strike on a Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system launcher in the area of the village of Baranycheve (TOT Luhansk region).

The General Staff noted that this medium-range air defence system is designed to combat aerodynamic targets. According to preliminary data, hits and explosions were recorded.

Also, in order to reduce the enemy's logistical and combat capabilities, a fire strike was carried out on a logistics unit warehouse belonging to the 49th Army of the occupiers in the area of the settlement of Novotroitsk (TOT Kherson region).

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to systematically weaken the military-economic capabilities and offensive potential of the Russian occupation forces," the General Staff added.

Read more: Oil depot in Volgograd region, enemy UAV warehouse and number of targets in occupied territory have been hit, - General Staff