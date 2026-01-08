Occupied Crimea under drone attack: explosions in Kerch, Yalta, Saki and Yevpatoria

During the night and early morning of January 8, explosions and drone activity were recorded in Crimea in the Soviet, Nizhnegorsk, Kirov districts, Feodosia, and Kerch.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Radio Liberty with reference to Crimean Telegram channels.

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In particular, explosions and drone flights were observed in the Soviet, Nizhnegorsk, and Kirov districts, as well as in Feodosia and Kerch, where Russian air defense systems can be heard. A photo of a crater in the Soviet district, probably caused by a drone crash, also appeared online.

Jet UAVs over Yalta and explosions near the Kerch Bridge.

Jet UAVs were spotted flying over Yalta: "Russian fighter jets are trying to intercept them over the sea." Powerful explosions were heard repeatedly in the vicinity of the cities of Saki and Yevpatoria. And at 7:30 a.m. local time, another explosion was heard in Kerch from the direction of the Crimean Bridge.

Crimean public groups reported the temporary suspension of maritime passenger transport in Sevastopol.

In its morning report, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that 14 Ukrainian UAVs were shot down over Crimea.

Watch more: Ukrainian drones destroyed radar stations and base of enemy unmanned boats in Crimea. VIDEO