Ukrainian drones destroyed radar stations and base of enemy unmanned boats in Crimea. VIDEO

On Sunday, 28 December, operators of the 1st Separate Centre for Unmanned Systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a number of military targets belonging to Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Madiar" Brovdi, on Facebook.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Watch more: DIU masters of "Prymary" destroyed enemy air defence systems in occupied Crimea. VIDEO

During the night, Birds 1 OCS SBS worked on a number of military targets in the TOT, destroying the following equipment:

HIT