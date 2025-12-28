Ukrainian drones destroyed radar stations and base of enemy unmanned boats in Crimea. VIDEO
On Sunday, 28 December, operators of the 1st Separate Centre for Unmanned Systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a number of military targets belonging to Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Madiar" Brovdi, on Facebook.
During the night, Birds 1 OCS SBS worked on a number of military targets in the TOT, destroying the following equipment:
HIT
- Valdai radar station (Chornomorsk, TOT, AR Crimea)
- Radar reconnaissance complex control point (Chornomorsk, TOT, AR Crimea)
- Storage and launch base for MBEC (unmanned naval craft), Chornomorsk, TOT, AR Crimea)
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