Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,236,570 people (+690 per day), 11,609 tanks, 36,713 artillery systems, 23,958 ACV

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,236,570 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to January 28, 2026, are approximately:

personnel - approximately 1,236,570 (+690) individuals

tanks - 11,609 (+0) units.

armored combat vehicles - 23,958 (+4) units.

artillery systems - 36,713 (+22) units.

MLRS - 1,629 (+1) cases.

air defense systems - 1,286 (+0) units.

aircraft - 434 (+0) units.

helicopters - 347 (+0) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs - 117,724 (+1,012) units.

cruise missiles - 4,205 (+0) units.

ships/boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines - 2 (+0) units

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 76,102 (+77) units.

special equipment - 4,053 (+2) units.

See more: Russia steps up assault actions near Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia direction – DeepState. PHOTO

"The data is being verified," added the General Staff.

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