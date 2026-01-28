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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,236,570 people (+690 per day), 11,609 tanks, 36,713 artillery systems, 23,958 ACV

Russian army losses as of January 28 exceeded 1.236 million people

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,236,570 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to January 28, 2026, are approximately:

  • personnel - approximately 1,236,570 (+690) individuals
  • tanks - 11,609 (+0) units.
  • armored combat vehicles - 23,958 (+4) units.
  • artillery systems - 36,713 (+22) units.
  • MLRS - 1,629 (+1) cases.
  • air defense systems - 1,286 (+0) units.
  • aircraft - 434 (+0) units.
  • helicopters - 347 (+0) units.
  • Operational-tactical level UAVs - 117,724 (+1,012) units.
  • cruise missiles - 4,205 (+0) units.
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 76,102 (+77) units.
  • special equipment - 4,053 (+2) units.

See more: Russia steps up assault actions near Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia direction – DeepState. PHOTO

ліквідація рф

"The data is being verified," added the General Staff.

Watch more: 148th Brigade strikes 20 occupiers’ shelters in Pokrovsk. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11769) Armed Forces HQ (5115) liquidation (3043)
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