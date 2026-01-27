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148th Brigade strikes 20 occupiers’ shelters in Pokrovsk
Warriors of the 148th Separate Airborne Brigade carried out a series of devastating strikes on occupiers’ shelters in Pokrovsk.
According to Censor.NET, ruscists are trying to gather in houses, but Ukrainian defenders are striking their concentration areas.
In particular, the footage shows 20 buildings with Russian troops being hit.
The video also adds that there is a concentration of enemy forces in the northern part of the city and a large number of strikes are being carried out against the enemy.
In this area, Ukraine’s Defense Forces are trying to drive out and destroy the invaders and reduce the enemy’s offensive potential.
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